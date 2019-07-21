  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 10:42
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 33 .660
Tampa Bay 56 45 .554 10
Boston 54 45 .545 11
Toronto 38 62 .380 27½
Baltimore 30 67 .309 34
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 37 .615
Cleveland 56 41 .577
Chicago 44 51 .463 14½
Kansas City 37 63 .370 24
Detroit 29 65 .309 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 63 37 .630
Oakland 56 42 .571 6
Texas 50 48 .510 12
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 12½
Seattle 40 60 .400 23

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5

Toronto 12, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 5, Minnesota 3

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Detroit 5

Boston 17, Baltimore 6

Houston 6, Texas 1

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.