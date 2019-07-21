  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 10:25
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Chicago 10 8 .556 2
New York 8 10 .444 4
Indiana 6 13 .316
Atlanta 5 13 .278 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 6 .647
Seattle 12 8 .600 ½
Los Angeles 10 8 .556
Minnesota 10 8 .556
Phoenix 9 8 .529 2
Dallas 5 14 .263 7

___

Friday's Games

Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT

Connecticut 98, Atlanta 69

Seattle 69, Las Vegas 66

Saturday's Games

New York 83, Los Angeles 78

Phoenix 70, Dallas 66

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled