  1. Home
  2. World

Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 10:02
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Texas 000 100 000—1 2 0
Houston 002 031 00x—6 11 0

Jurado, Valdez (6), Martin (7), Bird (8), Guerrieri (8) and Federowicz; Urquidy, Devenski (8), H.Rondon (9) and Chirinos. W_Urquidy 1-0. L_Jurado 5-6. HRs_Texas, Choo (16). Houston, Kemp (7), Gurriel (18).

___

Chicago 000 000 001 01—2 8 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 100 00—1 9 0
(11 innings)

Giolito, Bummer (7), Marshall (9), Fry (10), Colome (11) and McCann; Yarbrough, D.Castillo (7), Drake (8), Poche (9), Pagan (9), Kolarek (10), Roe (11) and Zunino. W_Fry 2-4. L_Kolarek 3-3. Sv_Colome (21). HRs_Chicago, McCann (11). Tampa Bay, Garcia (13).

___

Kansas City 100 000 000—1 6 0
Cleveland 000 000 000—0 3 1

Junis, Barlow (7), Diekman (8), Kennedy (9) and Gallagher; Plutko, Clippard (8), Wittgren (9) and Perez. W_Junis 6-8. L_Plutko 3-2. Sv_Kennedy (17). HRs_Kansas City, Dozier (15).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Colorado 000 005 000— 5 7 2
New York 150 300 20x—11 14 0

Senzatela, Bettis (2), Estevez (4), Shaw (6), Diaz (7) and Wolters; Tanaka, Kahnle (7), Hale (8) and Romine. W_Tanaka 7-5. L_Senzatela 8-7. HRs_Colorado, Arenado (22).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 003 110 000—5 9 1
Chicago 201 300 00x—6 11 1

Lucchesi, Strahm (5), Wingenter (7) and Hedges, Mejia; Quintana, Kintzler (6), Cishek (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Caratini. W_Quintana 8-7. L_Lucchesi 7-5. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_San Diego, Machado (25), Renfroe (28), Tatis Jr. (16). Chicago, Baez (24).

___

New York 010 124 003—11 17 0
San Francisco 000 010 003— 4 9 0

Lockett, Wilson (6), Bashlor (7), Nogosek (9) and Ramos, Nido; Samardzija, Holland (6), Blach (7) and Posey. W_Lockett 1-1. L_Samardzija 7-8. HRs_New York, Smith (10), McNeil (9), Frazier (13), Alonso (33). San Francisco, Yastrzemski (8), Dickerson (5).

___

St. Louis 000 001 010—2 6 0
Cincinnati 000 000 30x—3 7 0

Mikolas, Helsley (7) and Wieters; L.Castillo, Garrett (7), Lorenzen (8) and Graterol. W_Garrett 4-1. L_Mikolas 6-10. Sv_Lorenzen (6). HRs_St. Louis, Wieters (7). Cincinnati, VanMeter (1).