2019/07/21 10:07
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 89 371 70 124 .334
Brantley Hou 93 365 53 119 .326
Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322
Merrifield KC 100 419 70 131 .313
Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311
Polanco Min 91 383 58 117 .305
Moncada ChW 88 342 53 104 .304
Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304
Springer Hou 68 268 57 81 .302
Trout LAA 92 319 75 96 .301
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Encarnacion, New York, 70; Abreu, Chicago, 69; Soler, Kansas City, 69; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.