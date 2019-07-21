  1. Home
The Latest: Portman female Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

By  Associated Press
2019/07/21 09:40
Angelina Jolie greets fans as she walks on stage at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Sa

Salma Hayek waves to the fans as she walks on stage at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in

Salma Hayek, from left, Lia McHugh and Don Lee participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2

Don Lee, left, and Angelina Jolie participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San D

Lauren Ridloff, from left, Brian Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturd

Salma Hayek, from left, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Angelina Jolie participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Satu

Don Lee, left, and Angelina Jolie participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San D

Sebastian Stan, left, and Anthony Mackie participate in the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, i

Don Lee walks on stage at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris P

Sebastian Stan, left, and Anthony Mackie gesture to the audience at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July

Richard Madden walks on stage at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by

Richard Madden, left, and Kumail Nanjiani attend the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San D

Kumail Nanjiani greets fans at the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Ch

Angelina Jolie attends the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizz

Angelina Jolie attends the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizz

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on developments at San Diego Comic-Con (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

Thor is going to be a woman played by Natalie Portman in the fourth installment in the series about the god of Thunder.

Director Taika Waititi dropped the hammer on the Hall H audience Saturday at Comic-Con.

Portman played the character Jane in the first two Thor movies.

Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Waititi have revealed the title and logo. "Thor: Love and Thunder" is set for release on Nov. 2, 2021.

Waititi says he was inspired by the comic source material "The Mighty Thor" which introduces female Thor.

___

6:25 p.m.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is going to be the second major film of Marvel Studios' Phase Four. Marvel President Kevin Feige told an audience of 8,000 screaming fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night that the film will be released in theaters on Feb. 12, 2021.

Unknown actor Simu Liu has been cast to lead "Shang-Chi" alongside Awkwafina. Chinese actor Tony Leung is playing The Mandarin, and Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed the indie "Short Term 12," is directing.

Feige also announced that the Doctor Strange sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" will be released on May 7, 2021.

Scott Derrickson is returning to direct stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. The audience also sang happy birthday to Cumberbatch.

___

6:08 p.m.

Marvel Studios is kicking off Phase Four with high-wattage star power.

Angelina Jolie surprised fans at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday evening along with the cast of the upcoming film "The Eternals." Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says it will hit theaters Nov. 6, 2020.

Jolie was joined on stage by fellow cast members Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryan Tyree Henry and Salma Hayek, as well as director Chloe Zhao.

Jolie says she's already in training and is going to work 10 times harder than she has on any action film before.

Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended this summer with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Feige also says "Endgame" will surpass "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film ever in a few days.