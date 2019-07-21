  1. Home
  2. World

American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/21 04:50
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 64 33 .660
Tampa Bay 56 44 .560
Boston 53 45 .541 11½
Toronto 37 62 .374 28
Baltimore 30 66 .313 33½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 37 .615
Cleveland 56 40 .583 3
Chicago 43 51 .457 15
Kansas City 36 63 .364 24½
Detroit 29 64 .312 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 37 .626
Oakland 56 42 .571
Texas 50 47 .515 11
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 12
Seattle 40 60 .400 22½

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5

Toronto 12, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland 5, Minnesota 3

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Colorado 5

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Cashner 9-4) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 5-4), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 3-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Waguespack 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 5-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 6-5), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 12-5) at Houston (Armenteros 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-3) at Seattle (Kikuchi 4-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.