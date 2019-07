BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — New Zealand has held on to beat Argentina 20-16 in the Rugby Championship.

New Zealand 20 (Ngani Laumape, Brodie Retallick tries; Beauden Barrett 2 conversions, 2 penalties), Argentina 16 (Emiliano Boffelli try; Nicolas Sanchez conversion, 2 penalties, Emiliano Boffelli penalty). HT: 20-9