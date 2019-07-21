Clanton, Suwannapura win LPGA Tour team event

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.

Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.

Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253.

Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women's British Open.

Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second. Sisters Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn tied for third with Na Yeon Choi and Jenny Shin at 20 under. They each shot 61.