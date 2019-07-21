Clanton, Suwannapura win LPGA Tour team event

Cydney Clanton hits her fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, July
Jasmine Suwannapura drives on the fourth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, Saturday, July 20, 2019,
Jasmine Suwannapura hits her fairway shot on the third hole during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, Saturday,
Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her drive on the 12th tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, Saturday
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand watches her drive on the fourth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, Satur
Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand reacts after driving on the fourth tee during the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational golf tournament, S
MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura ran away with the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting an 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a six-stroke victory.
Clanton and Suwannapura took a five-shot lead into the final round after shooting an alternate-shot 63 on Friday at Midland Country Club in the LPGA Tour's first-year team event.
Suwannapura won her second tour title, and Clanton her first. They finished at 27-under 253.
Clanton earned spots the next two weeks in the Evian Championship and Women's British Open.
Jin Young Ko and Minjee Lee closed with a 58 to finish second. Sisters Ariya Jutanugarn and Moriya Jutanugarn tied for third with Na Yeon Choi and Jenny Shin at 20 under. They each shot 61.