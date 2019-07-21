Springboks down Australia 35-17 at Ellis Park

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Herschel Jantjies enjoyed a dream debut with a pair of tries in leading a makeshift South Africa past Australia 35-17 in the Rugby Championship opener on Saturday.

The Springboks were flattered to lead 14-10 after an exciting first half in which Australia bombed two tries. Not much was happening in the second until the 54th minute when Australia reserve prop Taniela Tupou was sin-binned.

Within eight minutes, a stoic Wallabies defense was spiked by tries to South Africa wing Sbu Nkosi and Herschel's second, and the Springboks were out of sight of Australia yet again at Ellis Park.

South Africa finished with five tries, all converted by Elton Jantjies, to two by Australia.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus split his squad to send an advance party to New Zealand for the showdown with the All Blacks next weekend. The 23 in Johannesburg were favored against Australia, but they struggled to get on top of the visitors, who were a match for the Springboks until Tupou's brain fade.

