TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Future trade relations between the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and Taiwan are looking bright after a recent two week visit to Taiwan by the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association (PMA), sponsored by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

PMA Vice-president of Government Affairs, Carl Marrara, says that the state’s Office of Trade and Investment in Taipei is “bursting with Pennsylvania trade deals,” with prospective deals in energy and foods in the works, according to the Pennsylvania Business Report.

Marrara observes that Pennsylvania is a great position to supply natural gas to Taiwan in the years ahead as the country aims to drastically reduce reliance on coal and nuclear energy. Pennsylvania’s trade office is also in the midst of facilitating export deals with Taiwanese partners for certain specialty food items.

Marrara was quoted in the Pennsylvania Business Report.

“There are some of the largest refrigeration units in the United States at the Port of Philadelphia and with our agricultural and food manufacturing roots, it’s a no-brainer. The food culture in Taiwan is unlike any other place I’ve ever visited and they truly embrace Pennsylvania-made food products.”

According to the report, Taiwan was Pennsylvania’s 18th largest trading partner last year, and trade has continued to increase steady over the past few years.

Some major Pennsylvania companies with a presence in Taiwan are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. which specializes in industrial gas supply and related services, along with Western Solutions, Inc. a major building corporation and infrastructure service provider, which was the primary contractor involved in the construction of the new American Institute in Taiwan facility, located in Neihu.

Pennsylvania is one of only a few U.S. states to open their own trade office in Taiwan. Others with trade and investment offices in Taipei include Washington, Idaho, and most recently Wyoming.