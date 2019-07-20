TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— The Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) launches the exhibition "The Herstory of Abstraction in East Asia" showcasing the abstract paintings of East Asian female artists until Oct. 27.

The exhibition on the museum's second floor features two guest curators, Moon Jung-Hee and Wang Pin-Hua, and explores the history of Taiwanese art in its multifaceted connections with other countries of East Asia, according to TFAM.

TFAM stated that they focused on East Asian postwar abstract female painters from Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. Additionally, the show exhibits major works from the museum’s collection, as well as works on loan from prestigious institutions, such as the National Museum of Modern Art, Tokyo, the National Museum of Modern Art, Kyoto, and the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea.

Curator Moon explained that by defining women’s abstract painting as a missing chapter in East Asian art history, this exhibition tries to explore the meaning and development of East Asian culture.

Curator Wang pointed out that they had invited the artists to present large-scale abstract paintings from years past. This reveals that as they traveled to foreign lands, the artists also continued on the road of art, creating paintings of formidable size.

When viewers see the majestic presence of their paintings, they can directly experience the artist’s determination to fearlessly confront the fundamental nature of life regardless of their hardships, said Wang.

The evolution of postwar modern art was shaped by an interactive relationship between East Asia and the West. The exhibition examines the abstract practices of women artists influenced by European and American abstract expressionism in the post-World War II era, said Moon.

The curators have selected works by the Japanese artists Yayoi Kusama, Atsuko Tanaka, Korean artist Choi Wook-Kyung, and Taiwanese artists Yang Shih-Chih, Chen Hsing-Wan and more. The exhibition will run through Oct. 27.

Before Aug. 9, the exhibition is free to visit. For more information, please visit the official website and Facebook page.