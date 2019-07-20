TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 25-year-old truck driver died after falling rocks hit his vehicle on a road in Central Taiwan Saturday (July 20).

The man, surnamed Lee (李), had gone to work in the Taichung City area of Deji during the morning, the Ministry of Transportation said. On his way home, shortly before noon, a completely unexpected rockfall surprised him, with a large chunk denting the truck cabin and killing him, the Central News Agency reported.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene half an hour later but were unable to help him. An initial survey suggested the rockfall was the consequence of persistent rain in the area.

The driver’s death led to the closure of the road during the noon period, while a further investigation was needed before a decision to reopen it for the evening could be reached, reports said.

Extensive rainfall, such as over the past few days as Tropical Storm Danas passed east of the island, often causes landslides and rockfalls, with travelers advised to stay away from mountainous areas for several days.

