TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The National Immigration Agency (NIA) found and detained 14 illegal workers from Indonesia in an old house in Changhua County.

The NIA office in Tainan received a tip about the presence of several foreigners at the house who were seen leaving to work in the fields during the day and returning at night, the Central News Agency reported.

The NIA said Saturday (July 20) it first sent over a team for observation and concluded the group might be illegals.

Early in the morning, as the rain was falling, a dozen agents raided the house, according to the NIA. Two residents woke up, dressed and ran off to the second floor from where they jumped in a desperate attempt to escape, CNA reported. However, the building had already been surrounded by agents.

A thorough search of the house found more illegal workers, some of them sitting quietly awaiting their arrest, while some others hid under sheets and blankets hoping they would not be noticed, the NIA said.

The Indonesians were reportedly paid between NT$900 (US$29) and NT$1,300 per day for agricultural work. Seven were unaccounted-for workers, while seven others had overstayed their visa. All of them were transferred to a Kaohsiung detention center awaiting deportation, according to CNA.

