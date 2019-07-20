TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- An exhibit organized by the Ministry of Culture spotlighting works by Taiwan graphic novelists opened July 18 at Comic-Con International: San Diego in the U.S., underscoring the government’s commitment to raising local creators’ global profiles.



According to the MOC, the showcase is the first focused on Taiwan artists in the convention’s history. Running through July 21, the booth—titled “The Eastern Power: Taiwan Superhero League”—highlights action and adventure stories aimed at young adults that contain elements of the nation’s culture.



The display is curated by graphic novelist Wei Liang-cheng, director of the Taiwan Comic Association. It features nine titles by local artists including “Sword Lion” by Barz, “Who Great Hero” by Tseng Chien-hua and “Task Ranger” by Wei, who is also known by his pen name Chen Wind.



All three will take part in signings at the booth. In addition, the trio will be discussing how they created their characters by taking inspiration from local folk tales and deities in a complementary seminar July 20 at the Taiwanese American Community Center in San Diego.



Established in 1970, Comic-Con International: San Diego is one of the most anticipated events in the graphic novel industry. Held in July, the event draws about 130,000 visitors from around the world each year.



The MOC is dedicated to the promotion of the country’s animation, comics and gaming industries. It established the government-run graphic novel museum Taiwan Comic Base Jan. 24 to cultivate related talents and provide a platform to showcase local creations.