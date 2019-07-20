  1. Home
Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/20 14:27

J VB C H PROM.

LeMahieu NYY 88 367 68 121 .330

Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322

Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321

Merrifield KC 99 415 70 130 .313

Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311

Moncada ChW 87 338 52 104 .308

Polanco Min 91 383 58 117 .305

Springer Hou 67 263 56 80 .304

Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304

Trout LAA 92 319 75 96 .301

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSánchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnación, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.