Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

LeMahieu NYY 88 367 68 121 .330
Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322
Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321
Merrifield KC 99 415 70 130 .313
Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311
Moncada ChW 87 338 52 104 .308
Polanco Min 91 383 58 117 .305
Springer Hou 67 263 56 80 .304
Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304
Trout LAA 92 319 75 96 .301
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSánchez, New York, 24; Vogelbach, Seattle, 23; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnación, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.