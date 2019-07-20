|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|McNeil NYM
|83
|320
|47
|110
|.344
|Bellinger LAD
|96
|348
|77
|116
|.333
|Yelich Mil
|89
|333
|72
|110
|.330
|Rendon Was
|82
|308
|70
|98
|.318
|KMarte Ari
|93
|375
|61
|118
|.315
|Blackmon Col
|80
|345
|70
|108
|.313
|Arenado Col
|96
|368
|62
|113
|.307
|Verdugo LAD
|94
|303
|40
|92
|.304
|Dahl Col
|87
|323
|60
|98
|.303
|Bryant ChC
|92
|341
|75
|101
|.296
|Home Runs
Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; 2 tied at 24.
|Runs Batted In
Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 76; EEscobar, Arizona, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 73; Alonso, New York, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; Rendon, Washington, 66; 2 tied at 65.
|Pitching
Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Hudson, St. Louis, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6.