  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBN--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2019/07/20 13:29
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
McNeil NYM 83 320 47 110 .344
Bellinger LAD 96 348 77 116 .333
Yelich Mil 89 333 72 110 .330
Rendon Was 82 308 70 98 .318
KMarte Ari 93 375 61 118 .315
Blackmon Col 80 345 70 108 .313
Arenado Col 96 368 62 113 .307
Verdugo LAD 94 303 40 92 .304
Dahl Col 87 323 60 98 .303
Bryant ChC 92 341 75 101 .296
Home Runs

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 34; Yelich, Milwaukee, 34; Alonso, New York, 32; Renfroe, San Diego, 27; Bell, Pittsburgh, 27; FReyes, San Diego, 26; Freeman, Atlanta, 25; Muncy, Los Angeles, 25; Moustakas, Milwaukee, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Runs Batted In

Bell, Pittsburgh, 84; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 77; Freeman, Atlanta, 76; EEscobar, Arizona, 75; Yelich, Milwaukee, 73; Alonso, New York, 72; Arenado, Colorado, 71; Harper, Philadelphia, 70; Rendon, Washington, 66; 2 tied at 65.

Pitching

Strasburg, Washington, 12-4; Ryu, Los Angeles, 11-2; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 11-3; Soroka, Atlanta, 10-1; Greinke, Arizona, 10-4; Fried, Atlanta, 10-4; LCastillo, Cincinnati, 9-3; Hudson, St. Louis, 9-4; Scherzer, Washington, 9-5; Lester, Chicago, 9-6.