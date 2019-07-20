  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/20 12:14
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Chicago 10 8 .556 2
New York 7 10 .412
Indiana 6 13 .316
Atlanta 5 13 .278 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 6 .647
Seattle 12 8 .600 ½
Los Angeles 10 7 .588 1
Minnesota 10 8 .556
Phoenix 8 8 .500
Dallas 5 13 .278

___

Friday's Games

Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT

Connecticut 98, Atlanta 69

Seattle 69, Las Vegas 66

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled