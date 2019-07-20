  1. Home
Heavy, extreme heavy rain alerts issued for southern Taiwan

CWB urges residents to be cautious of lightning, strong winds, flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls

By  Central News Agency
2019/07/20 12:40
Heavy rain in Kaohsiung, July 19

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued heavy rain and extreme heavy rain alerts for southern Taiwan on Saturday because of the influence of a low pressure system.

There is a chance of localized heavy rain in southern areas and the offshore Penghu County, the CWB said, warning residents to be vigilant about lightning strikes, strong winds, flooding in low-lying areas and rock falls.

Meanwhile, hot weather is expected across Taiwan Saturday, with temperatures in excess of 36 degrees Celsius forecast for the greater Taipei region, CWB said.

Daytime highs on Saturday are forecast to hit 31 degrees in the south and 33-34 degrees in other areas of Taiwan, according to CWB data.

Northern and southeastern coastal areas will experience strong winds measuring 8-9 on the intensity scale, the bureau said.

Meanwhile, a Friday downpour clogged drainage systems in 283 locations throughout Kaohsiung City, 15 in Pingtung Country and one in Tainan City, causing flooding and turning roads into rivers.

Accumulated rainfall in Kaohsiung's Feng Sen Village reached 271 mm on Friday, with 214 mm recorded after 3 p.m.

Rainfall
flooding
CWB

