2019/07/20 11:53
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 88 367 68 121 .330
Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322
Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321
Merrifield KC 99 415 70 130 .313
Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311
Moncada ChW 87 338 52 104 .308
Polanco Min 91 383 58 117 .305
Trout LAA 91 315 75 96 .305
Springer Hou 67 263 56 80 .304
Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Bregman, Houston, 26; Soler, Kansas City, 26; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnacion, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 62.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Verlander, Houston, 12-4; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.