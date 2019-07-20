  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/20 11:18
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 63 33 .656
Tampa Bay 56 44 .560 9
Boston 53 45 .541 11
Toronto 37 62 .374 27½
Baltimore 30 66 .313 33
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 59 36 .621
Cleveland 56 40 .583
Chicago 43 51 .457 15½
Kansas City 36 63 .364 25
Detroit 29 64 .312 29
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 62 37 .626
Oakland 55 42 .567 6
Texas 50 47 .515 11
Los Angeles 50 48 .510 11½
Seattle 39 60 .394 23

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, Toronto 0

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game

Cleveland 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game

Minnesota 6, Oakland 3

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 5

Toronto 12, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.