BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. LeMahieu NYY 88 367 68 121 .330 Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322 Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321 Merrifield KC 99 415 70 130 .313 Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311 Moncada ChW 87 338 52 104 .308 Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307 Trout LAA 91 315 75 96 .305 Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304 La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnacion, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.