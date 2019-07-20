|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|LeMahieu NYY
|88
|367
|68
|121
|.330
|Devers Bos
|95
|379
|74
|122
|.322
|Brantley Hou
|92
|361
|52
|116
|.321
|Merrifield KC
|99
|415
|70
|130
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|94
|366
|74
|114
|.311
|Moncada ChW
|87
|338
|52
|104
|.308
|Polanco Min
|90
|378
|58
|116
|.307
|Trout LAA
|91
|315
|75
|96
|.305
|Alberto Bal
|79
|296
|26
|90
|.304
|La Stella LAA
|78
|283
|49
|85
|.300
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 29; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; Encarnacion, New York, 67; LeMahieu, New York, 67; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Bregman, Houston, 61.
|Pitching
German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.