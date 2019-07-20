Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Boston 020 000 000— 2 7 2 Baltimore 310 220 30x—11 14 0

Price, Brewer (5), Weber (5) and Leon; Means, Bleier (7), Yacabonis (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco, Wynns. W_Means 8-5. L_Price 7-3. HRs_Boston, Travis (1). Baltimore, Broxton (4), Santander (5).

___

Kansas City 101 003 000— 5 9 0 Cleveland 104 011 03x—10 16 0

Montgomery, Flynn (3), McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Peralta (8) and Viloria; Bieber, Goody (6), Cimber (8), O.Perez (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 9-3. L_Montgomery 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Naquin (9).

___

Toronto 110 405 100—12 15 1 Detroit 000 000 010— 1 8 1

Stroman, Gaviglio (8) and Jansen; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Alcantara (6), Hardy (7), Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Stroman 6-10. L_Zimmermann 0-7. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (12).

___

Chicago 130 220 001—9 16 0 Tampa Bay 110 000 000—2 6 1

Lopez, Fry (8), Ruiz (9) and W.Castillo; McKay, Kittredge (4), Poche (5), Pagan (6), Drake (7), D.Castillo (8), Stanek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lopez 5-8. L_McKay 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE Colorado 020 000 000—2 9 1 New York 004 103 00x—8 12 2

Freeland, Almonte (5), McGee (7), Diaz (8) and Iannetta; Happ, Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Happ 8-5. L_Freeland 2-7. Sv_Tarpley (2). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (10). New York, Judge (11), Encarnacion (8).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 102 010 010—5 13 2 Chicago 004 010 01x—6 7 2

Lauer, Perdomo (5), Stammen (8) and Mejia; Lester, Cishek (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Maldonado. W_Strop 2-3. L_Stammen 6-5. Sv_Kimbrel (5). HRs_San Diego, Machado (24), Naylor (3). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (20).

___

Philadelphia 000 010 113—6 15 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 000—1 7 1

Arrieta, Nicasio (6), Alvarez (7), Irvin (8) and Realmuto; Lyles, Rodriguez (6), Crick (8), Holmes (8) and E.Diaz. W_Nicasio 2-3. L_Rodriguez 3-4. Sv_Irvin (1). HRs_Philadelphia, Haseley (2).