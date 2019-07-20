Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|7
|2
|Baltimore
|310
|220
|30x—11
|14
|0
Price, Brewer (5), Weber (5) and Leon; Means, Bleier (7), Yacabonis (8), M.Castro (9) and Sisco, Wynns. W_Means 8-5. L_Price 7-3. HRs_Boston, Travis (1). Baltimore, Broxton (4), Santander (5).
___
|Kansas City
|101
|003
|000—
|5
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|104
|011
|03x—10
|16
|0
Montgomery, Flynn (3), McCarthy (6), Hill (7), Peralta (8) and Viloria; Bieber, Goody (6), Cimber (8), O.Perez (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 9-3. L_Montgomery 1-3. HRs_Cleveland, Naquin (9).
___
|Toronto
|110
|405
|100—12
|15
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|010—
|1
|8
|1
Stroman, Gaviglio (8) and Jansen; Zimmermann, Reininger (4), Alcantara (6), Hardy (7), Ramirez (8), Greene (9) and J.Hicks. W_Stroman 6-10. L_Zimmermann 0-7. HRs_Toronto, Hernandez (12).
___
|Chicago
|130
|220
|001—9
|16
|0
|Tampa Bay
|110
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
Lopez, Fry (8), Ruiz (9) and W.Castillo; McKay, Kittredge (4), Poche (5), Pagan (6), Drake (7), D.Castillo (8), Stanek (9) and d'Arnaud. W_Lopez 5-8. L_McKay 1-1. HRs_Chicago, Sanchez (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Colorado
|020
|000
|000—2
|9
|1
|New York
|004
|103
|00x—8
|12
|2
Freeland, Almonte (5), McGee (7), Diaz (8) and Iannetta; Happ, Ottavino (6), Tarpley (7) and G.Sanchez. W_Happ 8-5. L_Freeland 2-7. Sv_Tarpley (2). HRs_Colorado, McMahon (10). New York, Judge (11), Encarnacion (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|102
|010
|010—5
|13
|2
|Chicago
|004
|010
|01x—6
|7
|2
Lauer, Perdomo (5), Stammen (8) and Mejia; Lester, Cishek (7), Strop (8), Kimbrel (9) and Maldonado. W_Strop 2-3. L_Stammen 6-5. Sv_Kimbrel (5). HRs_San Diego, Machado (24), Naylor (3). Chicago, Baez (23), Rizzo (20).