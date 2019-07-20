|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|63
|33
|.656
|—
|Tampa Bay
|56
|43
|.566
|8½
|Boston
|53
|45
|.541
|11
|Toronto
|36
|62
|.367
|28
|Baltimore
|30
|66
|.313
|33
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|59
|36
|.621
|—
|Cleveland
|55
|40
|.579
|4
|Chicago
|42
|51
|.452
|16
|Kansas City
|36
|62
|.367
|24½
|Detroit
|29
|63
|.315
|28½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|37
|.622
|—
|Oakland
|55
|42
|.567
|5½
|Texas
|50
|46
|.521
|10
|Los Angeles
|50
|48
|.510
|11
|Seattle
|39
|60
|.394
|22½
___
|Thursday's Games
Boston 5, Toronto 0
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2, 1st game
Cleveland 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 1, 2nd game
Minnesota 6, Oakland 3
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 2
|Friday's Games
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
N.Y. Yankees 8, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Colorado (Senzatela 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 3-7) at Detroit (Norris 2-8), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 7-7) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 5-8) at Cleveland (Plutko 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 9-5) at Minnesota (Berrios 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Jurado 5-5) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 3-5) at Seattle (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.