By  Associated Press
2019/07/20 10:36
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
LeMahieu NYY 87 362 66 119 .329
Devers Bos 95 379 74 122 .322
Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321
Merrifield KC 98 410 69 128 .312
Bogaerts Bos 94 366 74 114 .311
Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307
Trout LAA 91 315 75 96 .305
Alberto Bal 79 296 26 90 .304
Moncada ChW 86 333 52 101 .303
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnacion, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; GSanchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Encarnacion, New York, 63; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitching

German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodriguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.