BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/20 09:45
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 12 6 .667
Washington 10 6 .625 1
Chicago 10 8 .556 2
New York 7 10 .412
Indiana 6 13 .316
Atlanta 5 13 .278 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 11 5 .688
Los Angeles 10 7 .588
Seattle 11 8 .579
Minnesota 10 8 .556 2
Phoenix 8 8 .500 3
Dallas 5 13 .278 7

___

Thursday's Games

Los Angeles 69, Dallas 64

Friday's Games

Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT

Connecticut 98, Atlanta 69

Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Los Angeles at New York, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.<