BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Washington
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|10
|8
|.556
|1½
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|4
|Atlanta
|5
|12
|.294
|6
|Indiana
|6
|13
|.316
|6
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Los Angeles
|10
|7
|.588
|1½
|Seattle
|11
|8
|.579
|1½
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Phoenix
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Dallas
|5
|13
|.278
|7
___
|Thursday's Games
Los Angeles 69, Dallas 64
|Friday's Games
Washington 95, Indiana 88, OT
Atlanta at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Los Angeles at New York, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.<