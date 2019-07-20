WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Shane Lowry of Ireland birdied four of his opening five holes on his way to a 4-under 67 and shared the 36-hole lead at the British Open with J.B. Holmes, who had a 68. Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood were one shot behind. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth were three back. That can wait. This day was all about Rory McIlroy, who kept the sellout crowd on edge as he tried to make the cut. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Tiger Woods isn't done, no matter what it looked like on his slog through the only two rounds he'll play in this British Open. He's also not in danger of being put in traction anytime soon, no matter how many times he is asked about his surgically repaired back. He's just not 23 anymore. By Tim Dahlberg. SENT: 900 words, photos.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Rory McIlroy's salvage operation began as a quest to regain respectability. Keeping his ball in play off the first tee was a good way to start. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 860 words, photos.

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — Lee Westwood is back for another shot at erasing his "nearly man" tag in the majors. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-NOTEBOOK — McDowell makes the cut before home crowd at Royal Portrush. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 960 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-SPIETH — Spieth back to playing some good golf. By Chris Lehourites. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-LEHMAN — A final Open for Lehman, who won British Open 23 years ago. By Tim Dahberg. SENT: 480 words.

CAIRO — Algeria wins the African Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final with a deflected goal in the opening seconds by striker Baghdad Bounedjah. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 800 words, photos.

PAU, France — A question that first seemed pie-in-the-sky is growing in credibility with each additional ride that takes him toward Paris: Could Julian Alaphilippe carry the yellow jersey glued ever more firmly to his shoulders all the way to the Tour de France finish on the Champs-Elysees? By John Leicester and Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 840 words, photos, video.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — The AP's daily look at culture and gastronomy at the Tour de France. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 590 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-LA COURSE — Vos wins La Course, still no women's Tour de France planned. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-HAPPY CANADIAN — A first Tour at 32: Rookie Canadian savoring every moment. By John Leicester. SENT: 610 words, photos.

NEW YORK — U.S. tennis player Anna Tatishvili will be awarded her French Open prize money. The Grand Slam Board reversed its decision to fine her under its first-round performance rule. SENT: 160 words.

GENEVA — Star Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wants a public trial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in September to defend himself against alleged doping rule violations that risk a ban from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 470 words, photos.

