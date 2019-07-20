Algerian players celebrate after a goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stadiu
Algeria's Djamel Eddine celebrates a goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stad
Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah, left, and Senegal's Salif Sane fight for the ball during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria an
Senegal's Sadio Mane, left, and Algeria's Aissa Mandi run for the ball during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senega
Algeria's Amir Bensebaini tackles Senegal's Sadio Mane during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo Inter
Senegal's Mbaye Hamady Niang, left, and Algeria's Djamel Eddine fight for the ball during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeri
Senegal's Mbaye Hamady Niang jumps for the ball during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo Internationa
Algeria's Baghdad Bounedjah ,right, gestures as Senegal's Ismaila Sarr lays on the pitch during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between
Fireworks are launched during the closing ceremony before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo Internati
Algerian fans cheer before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, F
Senegal\s fans cheer before the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt,
CAIRO (AP) — Algeria has won the African Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final with a deflected goal in the opening seconds by striker Baghdad Bounedjah.
Bounedjah's shot on Algeria's first attack deflected off Senegal defender Salif Sane and looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis at Cairo International Stadium.
The goal was timed at 79 seconds — the fastest in an African Cup final for at least 39 years — and delivered Algeria just a second African title and first since 1990.
Algeria players sprinted the length of the field and jumped over advertising boards to celebrate with Algeria fans at one end of the stadium at the final whistle.
Senegal was awarded a penalty in the second half and then had it taken away after the referee checked with VAR. He penalized Algeria's Adlane Guedioura for handball but changed his decision after consulting the referee video review system, which is being used at the African Cup for the first time.
