Besieged Puerto Rico gov goes silent amid effort to oust him

By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/07/20 04:34
A girl wearing a dress featuring the Puerto Rican flag stands by police blocking the road leading to the La Fortaleza governors mansion in San Juan, P

Police arrest a demonstrator during clashes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Thousands of people marched to the governor's residenc

In this Sunday, July 14, 2019 photo, police block protesters from advancing to La Fortaleza governor's residence in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Protesters

A demonstrator helps another to overcome the effects of tear gas released by the police during clashes in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, July 17, 2

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In the Spanish colonial fortress that serves as his official residence, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is under siege.

Motorcyclists, hot-rodders, horse enthusiasts, celebrities and hundreds of thousands of ordinary Puerto Ricans are swarming to the entrance of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan, demanding he resign over a series of leaked online chats insulting women, political opponents and even the victims of Hurricane Maria. The 40-year-old son of a former governor has dropped his normally intense rhythm of public appearances and gone into relatively long periods of near-media silence.

For much of his 2.5 years in office Rosselló has given three or four press conferences a week. Since July 10, when Rosselló faced the first signs of a movement to oust him, the governor has made four appearances.