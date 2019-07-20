SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — In the Spanish colonial fortress that serves as his official residence, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló is under siege.

Motorcyclists, hot-rodders, horse enthusiasts, celebrities and hundreds of thousands of ordinary Puerto Ricans are swarming to the entrance of La Fortaleza in Old San Juan, demanding he resign over a series of leaked online chats insulting women, political opponents and even the victims of Hurricane Maria. The 40-year-old son of a former governor has dropped his normally intense rhythm of public appearances and gone into relatively long periods of near-media silence.

For much of his 2.5 years in office Rosselló has given three or four press conferences a week. Since July 10, when Rosselló faced the first signs of a movement to oust him, the governor has made four appearances.