People enjoy the beach at Coney Island Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. An excessive heat warning remains in effect through
People enjoy sun near the Wonder Wheel at Coney Island beach Friday, July 19, 2019, in New York. An excessive heat warning remains in effect throughou
A family applies sunscreen before entering the beach area at Coney Island beach Friday, July 19, 2019, in New York. An excessive heat warning remains
Axhi, a grizzly bear at Brookfield Zoo, licks a 300-pound block of ice as zoo officials work to keep the animals cool, hydrated and fed Friday, July 1
Axhi, a grizzly bear at Brookfield Zoo, licks an ice treat filled with a variety of fruit as zoo officials work to keep the animals cool, hydrated and
Whirl, an Amur tiger at the Brookfield Zoo, received an ice treat filled with chuck meat and bones as zoo officials work to keep the animals cool, hyd
A boy cools himself by a stream of water spray in Chicago's Millennium Park , Friday, July 19, 2019. A heat wave hits the Chicago greater area and tem
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have canceled an outdoor festival featuring soccer star Megan Rapinoe, musician John Legend and "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah because of the heat forecast for the weekend.
OZY Fest had been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Central Park. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday it has been canceled.
A de Blasio spokeswoman says a Times Square commemoration of the 1969 moon landing has been canceled, as well.
Officials earlier announced the cancellation of the New York City Triathlon, which was scheduled for Sunday.
Temperatures in the high 90s are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a heat index well over 100. Much of the nation is also dealing with high heat.
De Blasio has directed owners of office buildings over 100 feet tall to set thermostats to 78 degrees through Sunday to conserve energy.