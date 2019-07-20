  1. Home
  2. Environment

Rare bird spotted on Taiwan's Matsu Islands

Thought to be nearing extinction, Chinese crested tern spotted on outlying island

By  Central News Agency
2019/07/20 12:10
Chinese crested tern, or Thalasseus bernsteini

Chinese crested tern, or Thalasseus bernsteini (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (CNA) -- The Chinese crested tern (Thalasseus bernsteini), a rare bird on the brink of extinction, has been spotted again this year on the Taiwan-held Matsu Islands -- its original habitat -- researchers said Friday.

The return of the endangered bird, a tern in the family Laridae, to Matsu for four consecutive years means the bird has a regular migratory path and has grown a sense of affinity with the environment on the islands, researchers at National Taiwan University said.

The Chinese crested tern spotted in Matsu was identified as A74, which flew back to Matsu after being released by researchers into the wild in July 2015 with a white and blue tag.

It is a critically endangered species, with only 100 estimated to still exist in 2000.

It used to nest in a greater crested tern colony on an islet in the Matsu Islands and head south to winter in the Philippines.

endangered animals
Bird watching
birds
Matsu Islands

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese submarine spotted near Taiwan’s Matsu Islands
Chinese submarine spotted near Taiwan’s Matsu Islands
2019/07/05 11:39
Chinese woman busted for stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami, Fla.
Chinese woman busted for stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami, Fla.
2019/06/18 12:54
'Blue tears' not toxic: Taiwan researcher
'Blue tears' not toxic: Taiwan researcher
2019/06/16 21:10
Snorkeler busted for stomping on endangered sea turtle in S. Taiwan
Snorkeler busted for stomping on endangered sea turtle in S. Taiwan
2019/06/12 16:16
Taiwan’s Matsu offers tourists free kayaking activities
Taiwan’s Matsu offers tourists free kayaking activities
2019/06/09 15:08