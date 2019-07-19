TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A South Korean entertainer known for her insatiable appetite recently visited Taipei for a short film project to promote travel to the capital of Taiwan.

Yang Soo-bin (梁粹斌), 25, rose to stardom for her “mukbang” eating shows and has more than 5 million Facebook followers. Mukbang is an online live broadcast when hosts consume large amounts of food and interact with the audience.

It is her passion for food that prompted Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism to invite her to the Taiwan capital. The idea is to introduce to South Korean people what the city has to offer for gastronomes.

During her four-day trip, the online celeb indulged by eating as many of Taipei’s famed snacks as she could. From beef noodles to steamed dumplings, braised pork rice to oyster omelette, and a variety of shaved ice desserts, Yang enjoyed one of the most unforgettable culinary experiences of her life.

Mango shaved ice, in particular, amazed the entertainer as South Korea-grown mango varieties are no rival to the ones cultivated in Taiwan in terms of sweetness and delectability, according to the travel department.

Yang also received a bespoke cheongsam (or qipao) as a present, made by a local tailor. Dressed in the cheongsam and sipping coffee at a café tucked away in the historical district of Dihua Street, the South Korean said she felt as if she had time traveled to the 1920s.

South Korea is the fourth largest inbound tourist market for Taiwan. The island has in recent years hosted an increasing number of visitors from the East Asian country, with 486,795 arrivals in the first five months of 2019, representing 9.83 percent year-on-year growth. There are more than 100 flights from Seoul to Taipei a week, according to the department.

South Korean online celeb Yang Soo-bin (Taipei City Government photos)