China calls on US to 'correct' Iran sanctions

BEIJING (AP) — China is calling on Washington to "correct" sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for its nuclear program.

A foreign ministry spokesman on Friday said U.S. pressure on Iran and its "long-arm jurisdiction" against companies in third countries is the "root cause" of tension with Tehran.

The spokesman, Geng Shuang, said, "We urge the United States to immediately correct this wrong approach and earnestly respect the legitimate rights and interests of all parties."

The U.S. Treasury said Thursday it imposed sanctions on what it called a network of front companies and agents. It said they are based in Iran, China and Belgium.

Geng said Beijing opposes nuclear proliferation but rejects Washington's unilateral sanctions.