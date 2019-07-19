TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Tsing Hua University (NTHU) signed an agreement with Singapore’s “My First Skool” kindergarten system Friday (July 19) to launch a new type of education in the Southeast Asian city-state.

NTHU will develop localized teaching materials and train teachers at a newly established primary school in Northeast Singapore before expanding the system to 140 more schools, the United Daily News reported.

The project forms part of the Taiwanese university’s “STEAM” alliance, a venture based on the “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics” approach pioneered in the United States, but with the addition of “Art” as an extra element.

The system emphasizes crossing boundaries between disciplines and performing practical tasks, according to the United Daily News.

NTHU was also the only foreign educational institution to have been invited to a recent education carnival in Singapore, where it had the opportunity of presenting the new system to as many as 1,800 visiting teachers, the report said.

At the event, the Taiwanese university presented an example of its teaching methods, a game where 3-to-5-year olds had to reach a certain destination within eight steps by avoiding certain obstacles spread over a number of colored floor elements.