  1. Home
  2. World

China and Vietnam face off in South China Sea over resource rich Vanguard Reef

US think tanks, CSIS, says possibility of conflict has increased in recent weeks

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 17:34
Vietnam Coast Guard Vessel

Vietnam Coast Guard Vessel (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, with a potential flashpoint developing between China and Vietnam, who are engaged in a weeks-long “stand-off” over the Vanguard Bank, according to multiple reports.

On Monday (July 15), a Chinese survey vessel the Haiyang Dizhi 8 completed a 12 day survey of waters around the nearby Spratly Island chain, and also passed with 200 nautical miles of Vietnam’s coast reports SCMP. Throughout most of the survey the nine Vietnamese vessels trailed the Haiyang Dizhi, which was escorted by at least four Chinese Coast Guard vessels.

On Tuesday (July 16), the day after the survey concluded, Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry released an official statement warning “foreign parties” not to encroach on Vietnamese territorial waters.

“Without Vietnam’s permission, all actions undertaken by foreign parties in Vietnamese waters have no legal effect, and constitute encroachments in Vietnamese waters, and violations of international law,” said Foreign Ministery spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang, as reported by Reuters.

According to data obtained by the Center for Strategic Studies (CSIS), earlier in July Chinese vessels engaged in aggressive maneuvers near Vietnamese vessels servicing a Japanese-owned oil rig some 370 km southeast of Vietnam. The Washington based think tank believes that the risk of collision or armed conflict between Vietnamese and Chinese forces has increased following the most recent incidents.

Another report from SCMP states that China is maintaining its naval presence near the Vanguard Bank, which is occupied by Vietnam with an aim of preventing Vietnam from laying claim to the resource rich area.


Vanguard Bank (Wikimedia Commons image)

Vanguard Bank area highlighted in red (Wikimedia Commons image)
Vietnam
China
South China Sea
Spratly Islands

RELATED ARTICLES

China's Uighur detention camps 'stain of the century': US Secretary of State
China's Uighur detention camps 'stain of the century': US Secretary of State
2019/07/19 11:15
Photo of the Day: 'Taiwan clichés, inaccuracies, and bad takes' bingo
Photo of the Day: 'Taiwan clichés, inaccuracies, and bad takes' bingo
2019/07/18 17:36
Over 50 major manufacturers mull shifting production away from China: Nikkei
Over 50 major manufacturers mull shifting production away from China: Nikkei
2019/07/18 15:49
NCC looks into Chinese involvement in Taiwan media
NCC looks into Chinese involvement in Taiwan media
2019/07/18 14:08
Australia presses China to release Uyghur mother and son
Australia presses China to release Uyghur mother and son
2019/07/18 12:35