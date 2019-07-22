  1. Home
Philippines student holds cardboard cutout of mother at graduation

Student fulfills promise to bring image of mother to graduation ceremony

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/22 13:56
Filipino graduate with cardboard cut-out of mother. (Paulo John Alinsog photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Filipino graduate Paulo John Alinsog went viral after posting a series of photos of himself with a life-size image of his mother at graduation.

At the ceremony held at Lyceum of the Philippines University, Alinsog posed for pictures with the 157-cm tall cardboard cutout and posted the photos on Twitter. People touched by the story left messages such as "She will be proud of you."

According to SETN, the new graduate's mother passed away in 2016. They were very close, as she had raised Alinsog on her own.

Because Alinsog wanted her to be present at his graduation ceremony, he had made a deal with her that he would print her photo on a piece of cardboard exactly her size, SETN reported.
