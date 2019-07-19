TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's top representative to the U.S., Stanley Kao (高碩泰), and the first ambassador-at-large for religious freedom, Pusin Tali (布興·大立), attended the second Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom event at the U.S. State Department on Thursday (July 18).

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered an address at the meeting moderated by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, took the opportunity to announce the establishment of the International Religious Freedom Alliance, according to a press release by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S.

According to Kao, Tali’s appointment demonstrates the commitment of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's administration to strengthening ties with international communities to promote religious freedom. In March, Taiwan pledged a US$1 million donation to the International Religious Freedom Fund (I-ReFF), which was initiated by the U.S. State Department to help curb religious persecution.

Kao stressed that religious freedom is a significant part of life in democratic Taiwan and an important asset. Echoing the remarks of Pompeo, who hailed Taiwan as a democratic success in a speech at the Micronesia Presidents' Summit in Palau in February, the diplomat said the island would continue to dedicate its efforts to the protection of human rights, cultural diversity, and freedom of religion.

The convention was attended by over a thousand representatives of civil societies from 106 countries.