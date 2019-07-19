Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi prays at the tomb of her late father and Myanmar's independence hero Gen. Aung San during a ceremony to mark the 72nd
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi prays at the tomb of her late father and Myanmar's independence hero Gen. Aung San during a ceremony to mark the 72nd
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, right, lays flower basket at the tomb of her late father and Myanmar's independence hero Gen. Aung San during a cerem
Soldiers stand in attention during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of the 1947 assassination of independence heroes including Gen. Aung San, t
Myanmar police salute to the tomb of national hero Gen. Aung San during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of the 1947 assassination of independe
Myanmar officials arrange carpets in front of the tomb of Myanmar's independence hero Gen. Aung San during a ceremony to mark the 72nd anniversary of
Myanmar President Win Myint, front, walks to lay flower wreath along with, from right back row, Military Chief Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, Upper Hous
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, center, walks to offer flower basket at the tomb of her late father and Myanmar's independence hero Gen. Aung San dur
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's civilian and military leaders have jointly commemorated the anniversary of the assassination of the country's independence hero, who was gunned down 72 years ago along with members of his cabinet.
Aung San died just months before the country — then called Burma — achieved its freedom from British colonial rule.
Myanmar's current leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi — the daughter of Aung San — laid a wreath Friday at the solemn Martyrs' Day ceremony in a park in Yangon.
Also present were President Win Myint, and the powerful military chief, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.
Myanmar emerged from decades of military dictatorship in the last few years, with an election in 2015 returning it to civilian-led rule.