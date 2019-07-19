AR treasure hunting game launches in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Office of Commerce launched an augmented reality (AR) application for its treasure-hunting game, Taipei Friendly GO!, with airplane tickets as prizes.

The Taipei City Government (TCOC) has been working with shops in Taipei to create a friendly environment for people with diverse needs, including members of different faiths, pet lovers, vegetarians, and more. In order to raise awareness of this policy in an interesting way, TCOC created Taipei Friendly GO!



Trying out the AR app. (Taiwan News photo)

The app, which is, in essence, a treasure-hunting game, can be played by downloading Marq+, an app created by tech company ARPlanet (宇萌數位科技). Users begin their Taipei journey with four main cute monsters that are found in the north, south, east, and west areas of the city. Users can earn points by accomplishing missions that are given to them at participating shops.

A total of 550 stores have come onboard with Taipei Friendly GO!. One of them Padparadscha Art Center (帕帕拉夏藝文中心) in Daan district, offers language assistance in Japanese and English.

Until November 8, users with higher scores are more likely to win prizes, from a Nintendo Switch to a robot vacuum to round-trip tickets to Seoul. For more information, please visit the official website and Facebook page.



Taipei Friendly GO! information. (Youtube video)