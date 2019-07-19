TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The diplomatic relationship between Japan and South Korea, already suffering strained over the past year, has deteriorated further in the wake of Japan’s decision to restrict exports of three important chemicals necessary for Korea’s manufacturing of semiconductors and smartphones.

Japan instituted the export controls on July 4 as a punitive measure after investigations determined that South Korean companies had been exporting potentially dangerous materials to abroad with a critical lack of government oversight. Koreans have responded with anger to Japan actions which look to seriously hurt Korea’s hi-tech manufacturing.

On Friday (July 19), Reuters reported that a “Boycott Japan” campaign has taken off across South Korea, with many customers refusing to buy Japanese products and even some businesses refusing to sell them. The report states that travel bookings from Korea to Japan have suffered a slight drop as has the sale of Japanese beer in the country.

Reports suggest Japan's export controls may have been in retaliation to a court decision in South Korea made in March, which allowed the Korean government to seize assets of private Japanese corporations in order to provide reparations for the forced labor practices imposed on Korean workers by Japan during World War II.

Another report from Reuters indicates that Japan has indicated its desire to take spat between the two neighbors to the International Court of Justice. However South Korea has yet to agree to any arbitration procedure and no arbitration can proceed without the consent of both national governments.