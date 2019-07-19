TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University (NTU) ranks between No.51 and No.60 in the world for its reputation, according to a list drawn up by Times Higher Education.

Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford top the list, followed by Cambridge and Oxford, with the rest of the top 10 filled by other educational institutions in the United States.

The first Asian college on the list is the University of Tokyo at No.11, while two schools in China, Tsinghua University and Peking University, also feature in the top 20.

NTU counts more than 31,000 students, with a female-to-male ratio of 40:60, according to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2019. The college’s percentage of foreign students is lower than most other universities with a similar ranking, 8 percent, the survey says. Meanwhile, there are only 11.5 students per member of staff.

Prominent universities listed in the same range as NTU in the survey include Heidelberg in Germany, Leiden in the Netherlands, and the Sorbonne in France.

The list was based on comments from academics about the quality of teaching and research at the institutions.

