  1. Home
  2. Society

National Taiwan University among 60 top universities for reputation

Harvard tops the list, with Cambridge and Oxford only non-U.S. schools in the top 10

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 16:26
National Taiwan University (photo by Lin Kao-chih).

National Taiwan University (photo by Lin Kao-chih). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – National Taiwan University (NTU) ranks between No.51 and No.60 in the world for its reputation, according to a list drawn up by Times Higher Education.

Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Stanford top the list, followed by Cambridge and Oxford, with the rest of the top 10 filled by other educational institutions in the United States.

The first Asian college on the list is the University of Tokyo at No.11, while two schools in China, Tsinghua University and Peking University, also feature in the top 20.

NTU counts more than 31,000 students, with a female-to-male ratio of 40:60, according to the Times Higher Education World Reputation Rankings 2019. The college’s percentage of foreign students is lower than most other universities with a similar ranking, 8 percent, the survey says. Meanwhile, there are only 11.5 students per member of staff.

Prominent universities listed in the same range as NTU in the survey include Heidelberg in Germany, Leiden in the Netherlands, and the Sorbonne in France.
The list was based on comments from academics about the quality of teaching and research at the institutions.
National Taiwan University
NTU
Times Higher Education
World Reputation Rankings

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan woman gets transplant after heart failure caused by bee sting
Taiwan woman gets transplant after heart failure caused by bee sting
2019/07/12 14:44
Taiwan activists want secret files opened about dead victims of KMT repression
Taiwan activists want secret files opened about dead victims of KMT repression
2019/07/03 15:05
National Taiwan University president complains about political persecution
National Taiwan University president complains about political persecution
2019/07/02 17:30
NTU to let former AIT director go, Stanton not yet notified
NTU to let former AIT director go, Stanton not yet notified
2019/06/28 12:04
Education in Taiwan too political
Education in Taiwan too political
2019/06/19 19:55