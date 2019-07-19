Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

J VB C H PROM.
LeMahieu NYY 87 362 66 119 .329
Devers Bos 94 375 74 122 .325
Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321
Bogaerts Bos 93 362 74 114 .315
Merrifield KC 98 410 69 128 .312
Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307
Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306
Trout LAA 91 315 75 96 .305
Moncada ChW 86 333 52 101 .303
La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300
Jonrones=
Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.
Carreras Producidas=
Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Encarnación, New York, 63; Bregman, Houston, 61.
Pitcheo=
German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.