Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

LeMahieu NYY 87 362 66 119 .329

Devers Bos 94 375 74 122 .325

Brantley Hou 92 361 52 116 .321

Bogaerts Bos 93 362 74 114 .315

Merrifield KC 98 410 69 128 .312

Polanco Min 90 378 58 116 .307

Alberto Bal 78 291 25 89 .306

Trout LAA 91 315 75 96 .305

Moncada ChW 86 333 52 101 .303

La Stella LAA 78 283 49 85 .300

Jonrones=

Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Encarnación, New York, 28; Soler, Kansas City, 26; Bregman, Houston, 25; GSánchez, New York, 24; Kepler, Minnesota, 23; Springer, Houston, 22; Gallo, Texas, 22; MChapman, Oakland, 22; 7 tied at 21.

Carreras Producidas=

Trout, Los Angeles, 75; Bogaerts, Boston, 74; Devers, Boston, 73; Soler, Kansas City, 69; Abreu, Chicago, 68; LeMahieu, New York, 65; DoSantana, Seattle, 64; Rosario, Minnesota, 64; Encarnación, New York, 63; Bregman, Houston, 61.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 12-2; Lynn, Texas, 12-5; Morton, Tampa Bay, 11-3; ERodríguez, Boston, 11-4; Giolito, Chicago, 11-4; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 11-4; Verlander, Houston, 11-4; GCole, Houston, 10-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 10-8; Montas, Oakland, 9-2.