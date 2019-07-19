  1. Home
Taiwanese innovators turn old oyster shells into medical material

Companies unite to extract calcium carbonate from discarded shells

By  Taiwan News
2019/07/19 15:37
An oyster farm in Taiwan

An oyster farm in Taiwan (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new initiative in which raw material is extracted from discarded oyster shells for use in medicine is taking off on Taiwan’s west coast.

Discarded oyster shells can be more useful than you might expect. The walls of Tainan's historic Anping Old Fort (安平古堡) were built from bricks made partly of ground oyster shells, and many people choose to include them in their compost.

Taiwan’s west coast is home to a large oyster farming industry, supplying restaurants and homes around the country with fresh seafood. However, leftover shells litter the coast and have been piling up, damaging the environment and attracting mosquitos.

The Liberty Times reports that the Taiwan Sugar Corporation (台糖) and the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI, 工研院) have collaborated on a project to deal with the excess of oyster shells. The partners plan to extract calcium carbonate from the shells so that it can be used to manufacture medicine.

Calcium carbonate can be used as an excipient, or non-active ingredient. in pills. By using waste products as a raw material, the collaborators hope to put a circular economy into practice.

According to the LTN report, the excipients market is already worth NT$192 billion (US$6 billion) and is expected to have an annual growth rate of 5.9 percent. In addition, a previous collaboration between the Taiwan Sugar Corporation and National Cheng Kung University (國立成功大學) found that calcium carbonate can also be used in the production of paint and plastic film.

The Taiwan Sugar Corporation and the ITRI have already begun plans for the first oyster shell-processing facility in Tainan. It is expected to be completed in 2020 and, if successful, will be the first of three facilities.

If all goes to plan, what was once a wasteful eyesore will become a leading example of environmentalism and innovation.
Environmental innovation
Circular economy
ITRI

