  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan customs discovers 53 smuggled animals

Trafficked animals include angonoka tortoises worth NT$2.4 million

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 15:36
Taiwan seizes smuggled tortoises (Taipei Customs photo)

Taiwan seizes smuggled tortoises (Taipei Customs photo)

Smuggled crocodiles (Taipei Customs photo)

Smuggled crocodiles (Taipei Customs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s customs authorities on Thursday (July 18) seized packages of live animals imported from Malaysia in a wildlife smuggling operation worth NT$5 million that included endangered tortoises and crocodiles.

A total of 53 animals were impounded at Taoyuan International Airport by Taipei Customs agents, which were inspecting 15 carts of tropical fish declared by a man surnamed Lin. The illegally trafficked animals included 2 endangered angonoka tortoises and 3 alligators, two of which were found dead, possibly due to the heat, reported Liberty Times.

The angonoka tortoises, which are critically endangered, are protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The have a combined market value exceeding NT$2.4 million, according to the report.

Taipei Customs urged the public to file declarations for importing live animals labeled as species protected by CITES. Violators could be subject to a jail term ranging from six months to five years and/or a fine of between NT$300,000 and NT$1.5 million in compliance with the Wildlife Conservation Act.
customs
smuggle
endangered
tortoise
crocodile

RELATED ARTICLES

Large quantities of smuggled North Korean cigarettes seized in Kaohsiung
Large quantities of smuggled North Korean cigarettes seized in Kaohsiung
2019/06/25 16:41
Chinese woman busted for stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami, Fla.
Chinese woman busted for stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami, Fla.
2019/06/18 12:54
Snorkeler busted for stomping on endangered sea turtle in S. Taiwan
Snorkeler busted for stomping on endangered sea turtle in S. Taiwan
2019/06/12 16:16
Bill to protect Taiwan's leopard cats nixed by Miaoli County Council
Bill to protect Taiwan's leopard cats nixed by Miaoli County Council
2019/06/05 12:44
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
South Korea to increase fines for travelers carrying pork products
2019/05/21 15:43