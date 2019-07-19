  1. Home
Taiwan Center for Disease Control holds Ebola risk assessment meeting

WHO issued global alert over situation in Congo on July 17, Taiwan CDC prepares for worst-case scenarios

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 15:14
CDC Deputy Director-General, Chuang Jen-hsiang

CDC Deputy Director-General, Chuang Jen-hsiang (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In light of the worsening Ebola epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, held a risk assessment meeting on July 18 in response to the recent World Health Organization (WHO) alarm.

The WHO on July 17 declared the Ebola outbreak in the central African country a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern,” which is the most severe warning issued by the global health organization. As the disease has proven harder to contain, the possibility of transmission of the disease across national borders, or even overseas has grown.

Taiwan’s CDC on July 18 stated that in the past few years, 51 people on average travel between Taiwan and the DRC each year. Taking no chances, Taiwan held the risk assessment meeting to consider hypothetical transmission scenarios for the virus in order to facilitate an effective government response.

With the WHO’s urgent warning of the developing public health crisis in the Congo, it was reported that over 2,500 people have been infected since the outbreak was declared on August 1, 2018. Nearly 1,700 of those infected have died, with around 700 survivors who have been cured, reports the Atlantic.

The WHO has noted that porous borders, migrant populations as result of active military conflict in the region, and widespread public distrust of the doctors in the DRC have all contributed to a dangerous situation, prompting the WHO to issue the warning of an international health emergency.

Taiwan’s CDC Deputy Director-General, Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), stated on Thursday that there is an active alert for any Taiwanese person traveling in the region of Central Africa. Chuang also emphasized that the government is reviewing methods for screening against Ebola, quarantine measures and equipment inventories, should they be required, reports Liberty Times.
Ebola
Africa
CDC
Chuang Jen-Hsiang
disease outbreak

