Taiwan passport holders can use eGates at Italian airports

Eight non-European countries allowed to enter Italy via automatic border control

By Zin Kao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 14:57
Colosseum (Source: pixabay)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan passport holders can use eGates to enter Italy, a privilege reserved for EU member states, neighboring European countries, and only eight non-European countries, the Liberty Times reports.

The Italian border control has been introducing eGates, or automatic self-service checkpoints, in non-Schengen arrival and departure halls at major airports since 2018. The system utilizes facial recognition technology to verify passengers’ identity against the biometric data stored on chips in their passports.

The Italian Economic, Trade and Cultural Promotion Office in Taipei (IETCPO) says that travelers aged 14 and older from eligible countries can use eGates to quickly pass through the border. Taiwan is the eighth non-European country to be granted the privilege, and Hong Kong and Singapore passport holders will soon be eligible as well.

A similar system has been implemented in Germany, where Taiwan passport holders are also permitted to use fast track automatic gates. Currently, eGates can be found in 11 Italian airports, including Rome’s Fiumicino Airport (FCO) and Ciampino Airport (CIA), Milan’s Malpensa Airport (MXP) and Linate Airport (LIN), and Venice’s Marco Polo Airport (VCE).

Eligible European countries include all EU and EEA (European Economic Area) member states, Switzerland, Monaco, San Marino, and Vatican City. The eligible non-European countries include the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and Taiwan.
