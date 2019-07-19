President Donald Trump speaks during a photo opportunity with members of the 2019 U.S. Special Olympics athletes and staff, in the Oval Office of the
CORRECTS TO R, AS IN REPUBLICAN, INSTEAD OF D, AS IN DEMOCRAT - Speaking to reporters, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., defends recen
CORRECTS TO R, AS IN REPUBLICAN, INSTEAD OF D, AS IN DEMOCRAT - Speaking to reporters, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., defends recen
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, responds to cheers from visitors at the Capitol seeking a raise in
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, walks from the House to her office following votes, at the Capitol
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, walks from the House to her office following votes, at the Capitol
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, walks from the House to her office following votes, at the Capitol
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, is cheered by visitors as she walks from the House to her office fo
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, smiles as she is greeted at the Capitol following votes, in Washing
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, is joined at right by fellow freshman Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., as
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, is joined at right by fellow freshman Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colo., as
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, walks from the House to her office surrounded by reporters, at the
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chided his supporters who chanted "send her back" when he questioned the loyalty of a Somali-born congresswoman, joining widespread criticism of the campaign crowd's cry after Republicans warned about political blowback from the angry scene.
In a week that has been full of hostile exchanges over race and love of country on both sides, Trump also claimed he had tried to stop the chant at a reelection event Wednesday night in North Carolina — though video suggests otherwise.
The target— Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — responded defiantly Thursday. She told reporters at the Capitol the confrontation is a fight over "what this country truly should be."