  1. Home
  2. Business

After historic strike, Taiwan's EVA Air to resume normal operations from July 20

'We are ready!' to resume regular flight operations and scheduling, says EVA

  146
By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/07/19 13:04
(Photo from EVA Airlines)

(Photo from EVA Airlines)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After successfully negotiating an end to the strike of the Flight Attendants Union earlier this month on July 9, the EVA Airlines made a public statement on their LINE account today that the company will resume regular flight operations and scheduling from Saturday (July 20).

“We are ready!” read the notice released to the official LINE account of the company on the morning of July 19. Despite successfully resolving the dispute with the flight attendants union earlier his month, as estimated 2,000 flights between July 9 and July 19 were still affected by delays or cancellations.

Starting July 20, the company will return to normal operations, declaring that they are ready with “full hearts” to set sail once more. The airline aims to provide top quality flight service to all of their customers around the world, reports UDN.

EVA Air management and the Flight Attendants' Union signed an agreement on July 6 to end the unprecedented 17-day strike, which originally began on June 20. After signing the July 6 agreement, the flight attendants officially returned to work on July 10.
EVA Air
flight attendant strike

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's EVA Air axes TFAU head for 'adding something to entree' joke
Taiwan's EVA Air axes TFAU head for 'adding something to entree' joke
2019/07/11 14:20
Taiwan’s EVA Air sees 300 ground staff apply for flight attendant jobs after strike
Taiwan’s EVA Air sees 300 ground staff apply for flight attendant jobs after strike
2019/07/10 16:09
Taiwan EVA Air flight cancellations July 10-21 due to strike
Taiwan EVA Air flight cancellations July 10-21 due to strike
2019/07/10 00:40
Taiwan's EVA Air TFAU head sorry for 'pummeling' strikebreakers, 'adding something to entree' jokes
Taiwan's EVA Air TFAU head sorry for 'pummeling' strikebreakers, 'adding something to entree' jokes
2019/07/09 18:14
Taiwan EVA Air captain calls for 'special meal' for anti-strike flight attendants
Taiwan EVA Air captain calls for 'special meal' for anti-strike flight attendants
2019/07/09 16:31