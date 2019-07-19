TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – After successfully negotiating an end to the strike of the Flight Attendants Union earlier this month on July 9, the EVA Airlines made a public statement on their LINE account today that the company will resume regular flight operations and scheduling from Saturday (July 20).

“We are ready!” read the notice released to the official LINE account of the company on the morning of July 19. Despite successfully resolving the dispute with the flight attendants union earlier his month, as estimated 2,000 flights between July 9 and July 19 were still affected by delays or cancellations.

Starting July 20, the company will return to normal operations, declaring that they are ready with “full hearts” to set sail once more. The airline aims to provide top quality flight service to all of their customers around the world, reports UDN.

EVA Air management and the Flight Attendants' Union signed an agreement on July 6 to end the unprecedented 17-day strike, which originally began on June 20. After signing the July 6 agreement, the flight attendants officially returned to work on July 10.