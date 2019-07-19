A South Korean man throws kimchi, the traditional pungent vegetable, at a fellow protester wearing the mask of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during an anti-Japanese rally in Seoul.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, children are hit by strong waves along Manila Bay in the Philippine capital.

A man wearing yukata, or summer kimono, poses with a mask in front of lanterns during the Mitama Festival at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, which honors the country's war dead.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

